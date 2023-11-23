Podcast: Tackling truck parking on the Eastern Seaboard

The freight program director of the Eastern Transportation Coalition, Marygrace Parker, joins the program to talk about how it’s tackling the truck parking crisis one city, county and state at a time. Also, the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is simple enough. But the waters are being muddied by groups with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo. And we’ve seen a slight bump of freight in the spot market. We speak with DAT to get the latest numbers in load volume and to talk about how the holiday season is shaping up.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Tackling truck parking on the Eastern Seaboard

24:50 – Clearing up the GOT Truckers Act

39:29 – How the freight market is shaping up for the holidays

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California and the Teamsters team up against FMCSA on rest and break rules. Inflation is interfering with the government’s plans for highway improvements. And the trucker who helped police catch the man accused of stealing a couple hundred side mirrors off unoccupied tractors.

Tackling truck parking on the Eastern Seaboard

Solving big problems requires communication and collaboration, which is at the heart of what the Eastern Transportation Coalition does up and down the Eastern Seaboard. The coalition’s freight program director, Marygrace Parker, joins the program to talk about how it’s tackling the truck parking crisis one city, county and state at a time. She’ll also tell us about its Freight Academy program – and the other issues it’s taking big swings at.

Clearing up the GOT Truckers Act

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is simple enough. But the waters are being muddied by groups with a vested interest in maintaining the status quo. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join a roundtable discussion with Scott Thompson to talk about the bill before breaking down the latest advisory committee meeting dedicated to side underride guards.

How the freight market is shaping up for the holidays

A slight bump of freight in the spot market. We speak with DAT to get the latest numbers in load volume and to talk about how the holiday season is shaping up.

