Podcast: Tackling the broker fraud issue

The issue of broker fraud has reached epidemic proportions in the trucking industry – and some people in Washington are taking notice. Meanwhile, an effort in California would require drivers in autonomous trucks. Also, this month, Land Line Magazine took a closer look at efforts in Washington to get more truck parking, restroom access and better detention time pay. And a trucking center located at I-70 and U.S. 40 in Illinois offers truck drivers a safe place to stop and park. We recently spoke with the director of Road Angel Truckers Center to find out what else the 24-hour facility offers.
09:25 – Land Line Magazine preview
24:19 – Doing their part to solve the truck parking crisis
39:03 – Tackling the broker fraud issue
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
An FMCSA advisory committee on safety is due to meet for the first time in more than a year-and-a-half. A new study on marijuana legalization and the trucking industry makes some recommendations to federal regulators. And the state needing to remind people to wear clothes while taking driver’s license photos.
Land Line Magazine preview
We’re into the month of June and that means a new issue of Land Line Magazine is hot off the press. This month, Land Line staff took a closer look at efforts in Washington to get more truck parking, restroom access, and better detention time pay.
Doing their part to solve the truck parking crisis
A trucking center at I-70 and U.S. 40 in Illinois offers truck drivers a safe place to stop and park. We recently spoke with the director of Road Angel Truckers Center to find out what else the 24-hour facility offers, and why it’s so important that drivers have these spots to stop at.
Tackling the broker fraud issue
The issue of broker fraud has reached epidemic proportions in the trucking industry – and some people in Washington are taking notice. Meanwhile, an effort in California would require drivers in autonomous trucks.