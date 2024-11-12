Podcast: Survey – truck parking problems still rampant

A new survey by the OOIDA Foundation sheds some new light on the lack of truck parking nationwide, which remains at crisis levels. Also, we’ll speak with a few people who’ve been around since the very beginning of Truckers For Troops about its history and how it’s made a difference. And an official at the Colorado DOT explains why the state is putting a handheld cellphone ban in place for all vehicles at the start of the year. Then, the OOIDA Board of Directors meets twice a year to discuss the issues the Association will pursue in the coming year. We’ll get a preview.

A new OOIDA Foundation survey sheds some new light on the lack of truck parking nationwide, which remains at crisis levels. If you routinely shut down early because you’re worried about finding parking or are shunning paid parking options for any number of reasons, you’re not alone. Charles Sperry, a research analyst at the Foundation, breaks down the results for Land Line Now.

A look back at the start of Truckers For Troops

As we said at the top of the show, today kicks of the annual Truckers For Troops campaign at OOIDA. This annual event raises funds for sending care packages to military serving overseas and supports the Veterans Community Project. Land Line Now speaks with a few people who’ve been around since the very beginning of this campaign about its history and how it’s made a difference.

Colorado cell phone ban starts soon

For truckers, federal rules have, for years now, forbidden the use of handheld cellphones or other mobile devices when the vehicle is in motion. But now, more and more states are applying the same rules to the people who drive cars. Among the latest is Colorado. Sam Cole of the Colorado DOT explains.

OOIDA Board to discuss speed limiters, broker issues and more

The OOIDA Board of Directors meets twice a year to discuss the issues the Association will pursue in the coming year. Land Line Now gets a preview from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

