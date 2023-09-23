Podcast: Survey seeks top industry issues

What matters to you as a truck driver? The American Transportation Research Institute is asking truckers across the country that question as part of its annual Top Industry Issues Survey. And OOIDA’s 50th anniversary celebration is underway right now at the Guilty By Association Truck Show at 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo. Also, summer is behind us and fall is here, which means it’s about time to get your paperwork and permits in order. We detail a few you should ensure are on your radar.
09:51 – Survey seeks top industry issues
24:34 – The Guilty by Association Truck Show
39:18 – Permit deadlines coming up
Julie Su’s status as the acting Secretary of Labor is legal, according to the GAO. The United Auto Workers strike just got bigger. And another big city is considering an overnight truck parking ban for all city streets.
