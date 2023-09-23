Podcast: Survey seeks top industry issues

What matters to you as a truck driver? The American Transportation Research Institute is asking truckers across the country that question as part of its annual Top Industry Issues Survey. And OOIDA’s 50th anniversary celebration is underway right now at the Guilty By Association Truck Show at 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Mo. Also, summer is behind us and fall is here, which means it’s about time to get your paperwork and permits in order. We detail a few you should ensure are on your radar.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – Survey seeks top industry issues

24:34 – The Guilty by Association Truck Show

39:18 – Permit deadlines coming up

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Julie Su’s status as the acting Secretary of Labor is legal, according to the GAO. The United Auto Workers strike just got bigger. And another big city is considering an overnight truck parking ban for all city streets.

Back to top

Survey seeks top industry issues

What matters to you as a truck driver? The American Transportation Research Institute is asking truckers across the country that question as part of its annual Top Industry Issues Survey. We’ll hear from Dan Murray, senior vice president of ATRI, about the survey and what the organization hopes to get out of it.

Back to top

The Guilty by Association Truck Show

OOIDA’s 50th anniversary celebration is underway right now at the Guilty By Association Truck Show at 4 State Trucks in Joplin, Missouri. And Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford is on the ground to see what’s going on. She’ll have a report for us on today’s show.

Back to top

Permit deadlines coming up

Summer is behind us and fall is here, which means it’s about time to get your paperwork and permits in order. We detail a few you should ensure are on your radar, and joining us with all the information are Brittany Murphy and Caleb Sears of OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

Back to top