Podcast: Survey says pay, home time are high on truckers’ list

February 5, 2025

|

Do truckers want better pay? Home time? Or better treatment? A recent survey took a look at the factors that could drive better retention. Also, optimism is growing in the spot market this week. Brent Hutto with TruckStop says strength in the U.S. economy will help trucking profitability.

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – Survey says pay, home time are high on truckers’ list

39:23 – Economy driving trucking profitability

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Push to delay implementation of Oregon’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule gets time in spotlight. Paccar recalls thousands of trucks. And 100,000 eggs are stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania.

Survey says pay, home time are high on truckers’ list

What do truckers want? Is it better pay? Home time? Or better treatment? And which factors will help companies retain those drivers and reduce turnover? Two companies – the Professional Driver Agency (PDA) and the Conversion Interactive Agency – conducted a survey that said a lot about the importance of those factors. Priscilla Peters of ConversionIA joins Land Line Now to provide some insight.

Economy driving trucking profitability

Optimism is growing in the spot market this week. Brent Hutto with TruckStop says with strength continuing to grow in the U.S. economy, trucking will become a more profitable market for all transportation companies.

