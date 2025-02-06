Podcast: Survey says pay, home time are high on truckers’ list

Do truckers want better pay? Home time? Or better treatment? A recent survey took a look at the factors that could drive better retention. Also, optimism is growing in the spot market this week. Brent Hutto with TruckStop says strength in the U.S. economy will help trucking profitability.
09:46 – Survey says pay, home time are high on truckers’ list
39:23 – Economy driving trucking profitability
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can take part in ATRI’s new Public Truck Parking Driver Survey here.
- Click here to read the Truck Driver Survey results from ConversionIA and PDA.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- You can check out truckers’ reviews of doctors who perform DOT physicals at the OOIDA website.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA in Phoenix, Ariz., Feb. 4-6. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Push to delay implementation of Oregon’s Advanced Clean Trucks rule gets time in spotlight. Paccar recalls thousands of trucks. And 100,000 eggs are stolen from the back of a trailer in Pennsylvania.
Survey says pay, home time are high on truckers’ list
What do truckers want? Is it better pay? Home time? Or better treatment? And which factors will help companies retain those drivers and reduce turnover? Two companies – the Professional Driver Agency (PDA) and the Conversion Interactive Agency – conducted a survey that said a lot about the importance of those factors. Priscilla Peters of ConversionIA joins Land Line Now to provide some insight.
Economy driving trucking profitability
Optimism is growing in the spot market this week. Brent Hutto with TruckStop says with strength continuing to grow in the U.S. economy, trucking will become a more profitable market for all transportation companies.