Podcast: Survey says detention time is down, but there’s a catch

February 23, 2024

|

The OOIDA Foundation is out with the results of two new surveys – one on detention time, the other on freight rates. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation stops by to discuss the topics. Also, the final push to keep FMCSA from imposing a speed limiter mandate has begun. We’ll get an update on that from Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine. And do you view trucking as a job or a career? Marty Ellis has seen both kinds of truckers – and he has a few thoughts on the subject.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Survey says detention time is down – but there’s a catch

24:52 – Final push to stop speed limiters underway

39:54 – Do you see trucking as a job or a career?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA expresses support for a new bill that would protect small business truckers. Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su’s nomination is about to enter the spotlight again. And OOIDA’s Truck to Success seminar returns this fall.

Survey says detention time is down – but there’s a catch

The OOIDA Foundation is out with the results of two new surveys. One is on detention time. The other, on freight rates. Both surveys paint a clear picture of the challenges professional truck drivers face on an everyday basis. But they also provide tips on how to weather to storm, courtesy of those who are doing just that. Andrew King, assistant director of the OOIDA Foundation, stops by to discuss the topics.

Final push to stop speed limiters underway

The final push to keep FMCSA from imposing a speed limiter mandate has begun. OOIDA is urging GOP lawmakers in the House to pass the DRIVE Act sooner rather than later. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Scott Thompson to discuss that, along with the other big stories in trucking, including a greater focus on predatory lease-purchase agreements and a House bill that seeks to protect small businesses.

Do you see trucking as a job or a career?

Do you view trucking as a job or a career? Or is it more of a lifestyle to you? While we’ve talked with many truckers who view their profession as a lifestyle, we’ve also talked over the years with many who see it as a job. Marty Ellis has seen both kinds – and he has a few thoughts on the subject.

