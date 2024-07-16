Podcast: Survey – Americans good with fuel tax – if the money is spent right

How should we pay for our highways? For decades, the answer has been the fuel tax. And for a long time, that worked fine. But as the Highway Trust Fund dwindles, it seems more likely that we will have to find a new way to pay. But what will that be? Dr. Asha Weinstein Agrawal discusses the results of a survey on the topic.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Survey: Americans good with fuel tax – if the money is spent right

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices come back down after four weeks of increases. A possible strike at ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast is looming. And the Truck Safety Coalition asks the U.S. DOT to hurry up and implement rules opposed by trucking groups.

Back to top

Survey: Americans good with fuel tax – if the money is spent right

How should we pay for our highways? Since the advent of the Eisenhower Interstate Highway System in the 1950s, the answer has been the fuel tax. And for the overwhelming majority of that time, this worked just fine. But in the past few years, we’ve seen automobiles getting better and better fuel economy – and more alternative-fuel vehicles, most of which pay no road tax. So, at some point, we will likely have to find a new way to pay. But what will that be? Two researchers at San Jose State University’s Mineta Transportation Institute have, for years, asked members of the public that question. We’ll talk today with Dr. Asha Weinstein Agrawal, one of those researchers, about the survey results and what these tell us about where the public is headed on the topic.

Back to top