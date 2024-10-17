Podcast: Supreme Court passes on AB5 case

The Supreme Court won’t take up a case covering California’s AB5. So what does that mean for truckers in that state and other lawsuits? Also, truck parking, driver compensation and the economy were drivers’ top concerns in the annual ATRI Top Industry Issues survey, and the National Academies of Sciences has released a report about compensation and safety in trucking that contains familiar themes. Then, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pursuit of a way to address high fuel costs in the state has resulted in a new state law.

0:00 – Supreme Court passes on AB5 case

10:15 – What concerns truckers most? ATRI has an answer

25:08 – What role does pay play in safety?

40:20 – California acts to combat higher fuel prices

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Supreme Court passes on AB5 case

The U.S. Supreme Court has punted on a case involving California’s Assembly Bill 5. So what does that mean for independent truck drivers in the state and other lawsuits challenging the controversial law? Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine helps Land Line Now answer those questions and others.

Back to top

What concerns truckers most? ATRI has an answer

Truck parking, driver compensation and the economy: Those were the top three concerns relayed by drivers in the American Transportation Research Institute’s 20th annual Top Industry Issues survey. Rebecca Brewster, president and COO of ATRI, joins Land Line Now to talk over the results for drivers, motor carriers and the industry at-large, along with potential strategies for addressing each of them.

Back to top

What role does pay play in safety?

The National Academies of Sciences has released a report about how compensation and working conditions affect safety in the trucking industry. And while the findings may be surprising to some, many in trucking likely will see some familiar themes. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes covers that – and a U.S. DOT proposal to change workplace drug- and alcohol-testing regulations.

Back to top

California acts to combat higher fuel prices

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s pursuit of a way to address high fuel costs in the state has resulted in a new state law. Meanwhile, Washington state voters will decide whether to repeal a controversial cap-and-trade program.

Back to top