Podcast: Supreme Court hears case involving truck driver fired over CBD usage

October 21, 2024

|

A case involving a trucker, CBD, a drug test and a firing has reached the Supreme Court – serving as a cautionary tale about unregulated products. Also, a recent study by two researchers at Auburn University indicates that women are the safest truck drivers. They’ll go over their results.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – Supreme Court hears case involving truck driver fired over CBD usage

25:08 – Study says women make safer truck drivers

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA takes action on two hours-of-service exemption requests. NHTSA puts Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature under the microscope following crashes. And the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inducts four new members this week.

Supreme Court hears case involving truck driver fired over CBD usage

A case involving a truck driver, CBD, a failed drug test and a firing has reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Paul Torlina, OOIDA advocacy counsel, breaks down the case – which serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of using unregulated products as a truck driver.

Study says women make safer truck drivers

What makes someone a safe driver? And who are the safest drivers? Different organizations, different truckers and different advocacy groups have all offered their ideas. But a recent study by two researchers at Auburn University indicates that women are the safest drivers. They’ll join Land Line Now to discuss their research, their definition of safety and why they think women are the safest.

