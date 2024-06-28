Podcast: Supreme Court decision might upend ability of feds to regulate

The Supreme Court has overturned a long-standing precedent that directly impacts federal agencies’ ability to issue and enforce regulations. Also, new research shows what can hurt recruitment and retention of women in trucking – and the list contains some familiar issues. Then, Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia joins us to run through the most commonly overlooked maintenance items in large trucks. And the U.S. transportation secretary says recent federal changes will not alter the rules truckers face in regard to the use of marijuana.

Supreme Court decision might upend ability of feds to regulate

A long-standing precedent that directly impacts the ability of federal agencies to issue and enforce regulations has been overturned by the Supreme Court. We’ll review the decision, what the issues are and why it matters to you with OOIDA Advocacy Counsel Paul Torlina.

Study identifies what makes it harder to recruit female truckers

There are barriers to recruiting and retaining female truck drivers – that much is clear. But we now have a clearer picture about what those barriers are, thanks to new research from the American Transportation Research Institute. From perceptions about the industry and training school challenges to parking shortages and more, ATRI’s Abbigail Huffman details problems that were highlighted through focus groups and surveys, along with ATRI’s recommendations to fix them.

What are you overlooking in terms of maintenance? Try this list

A lot of truckers are fanatics about maintaining their rigs, and for good reason. Time spent sitting and waiting for a part or for a repair shop is time not spent heading down the highway and earning money. But sometimes, some obvious things that should be taken care of are overlooked. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia joins us to run through the most commonly overlooked maintenance items.

Buttigieg: Pot rules won’t change for truckers

The rescheduling of marijuana from a Schedule I drug will not alter DOT’s testing requirements with respect to truck drivers. That’s according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who testified before the House Transportation and Infrastructure committee this week. The secretary also fielded questions on truck parking and electric trucks, among many other topics. We’ll have a rundown.

