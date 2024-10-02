Podcast: Supply chain OK for now, but hurricane, strike could spark major disruption soon

Several factors will determine what happens with the supply chain in the next few weeks, but stormy waters could appear in the near future. Also, if you’re on tax extensions, now is the time to act. Meanwhile, a recent change to the per diem deduction could put more money in some truckers’ pockets. And Andy McCulloch of Michelin discusses the most important ways your car tires are different from your truck tires.

0:00 – Newscast

10:15 – Supply chain OK for now, but hurricane, strike could spark major disruption soon

25:08 – Tax extension deadline approaches; per diem changes

40:05 – Key differences between car and truck tires.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Hurricane Helene and the port strike could start weighing on freight market soon, experts say. President Biden signs a bill into law that will make it easier for some veterans to obtain CDLs. And another big city begins enforcement of an overnight truck parking ban for all city streets.

Supply chain OK for now, but hurricane, strike could spark major disruption soon

What effect will Hurricane Helene and the International Longshoremen’s Association strike at three dozen ports have on the supply chain? Jason Miller says that depends on a number of factors. The interim chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business joins Land Line Now to discuss.

Tax extension deadline approaches; per diem changes

Another important tax deadline is right around the corner – a final chance to finish up your 2023 taxes – and truckers who are on tax extensions need to be mindful of that. Meanwhile, there has been a significant change to the popular per diem deduction – and some truckers stand to benefit. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service has the details on both.

Key differences between car and truck tires

Aside from truck tires being bigger, there doesn’t appear to be much of a difference between the tires on your truck and those on your passenger vehicle. But there are differences, and Andy McCulloch of Michelin says the differences are noteworthy. He discusses these with Land Line Now, including why they matter in terms of the life of your tire.

