Podcast: Study – Cost savings behind trucking turnover numbers

What’s behind the constant claims of a driver shortage? Turns out turnover is a cheaper way to do business. That’s the subject of a new research paper. We’re joined by one of its authors, professor Stephen Burks of the University of Minnesota Morris. Also, this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine takes a detailed look at important upcoming rulemaking dates, speed limiters and automated driving systems. And things are getting back to normal on the spot market. After a historically slow Thanksgiving week, DAT says the number of loads has increased significantly.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Study: Cost savings behind trucking turnover numbers

24:49 – A look at upcoming rules

39:14 – Spot market getting back to normal

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA throws its support behind a bill aimed at EPA’s emission reduction ambitions. The National Coalition on Truck Parking continues working toward a common goal. And if you’re thinking about going to the Mid-America Trucking Show this year, now’s a good time to register.

Back to top

Study: Cost savings behind trucking turnover numbers

You’ve heard the claims about the trucking industry being tens of thousands of drivers short. Groups like ATA make the claim every year; it’s then repeated by lawmakers and others – and the cycle continues. But the numbers just don’t back up the narrative. So what’s behind it? Turns out turnover is a cheaper way to do business. That’s the subject of a new research paper. We’re joined by one of its authors, professor Stephen Burks of the University of Minnesota Morris.

Back to top

A look at upcoming rules

This month’s issue of Land Line Magazine takes a detailed look at important upcoming rulemaking dates. We speak with Senior Editor Mark Schremmer about speed limiters, automated driving systems and when we could learn more about next steps.

Back to top

Spot market getting back to normal

Things are getting back to normal on the spot market. After a historically slow Thanksgiving week, DAT says the number of loads has increased significantly.

Back to top