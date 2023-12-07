Contact Us

Podcast: Study – Cost savings behind trucking turnover numbers

December 6, 2023

What’s behind the constant claims of a driver shortage? Turns out turnover is a cheaper way to do business. That’s the subject of a new research paper. We’re joined by one of its authors, professor Stephen Burks of the University of Minnesota Morris. Also, this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine takes a detailed look at important upcoming rulemaking dates, speed limiters and automated driving systems. And things are getting back to normal on the spot market. After a historically slow Thanksgiving week, DAT says the number of loads has increased significantly.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Study: Cost savings behind trucking turnover numbers

24:49 – A look at upcoming rules

39:14 – Spot market getting back to normal

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA throws its support behind a bill aimed at EPA’s emission reduction ambitions. The National Coalition on Truck Parking continues working toward a common goal. And if you’re thinking about going to the Mid-America Trucking Show this year, now’s a good time to register.

Study: Cost savings behind trucking turnover numbers

You’ve heard the claims about the trucking industry being tens of thousands of drivers short. Groups like ATA make the claim every year; it’s then repeated by lawmakers and others – and the cycle continues. But the numbers just don’t back up the narrative. So what’s behind it? Turns out turnover is a cheaper way to do business. That’s the subject of a new research paper. We’re joined by one of its authors, professor Stephen Burks of the University of Minnesota Morris.

A look at upcoming rules

This month’s issue of Land Line Magazine takes a detailed look at important upcoming rulemaking dates. We speak with Senior Editor Mark Schremmer about speed limiters, automated driving systems and when we could learn more about next steps.

Spot market getting back to normal

Things are getting back to normal on the spot market. After a historically slow Thanksgiving week, DAT says the number of loads has increased significantly.

