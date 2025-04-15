Podcast: States tackle the truck parking issue

Ohio’s new two-year transportation plan includes provisions to fund truck parking, while four other states tackle the issue as well. Also, letting your medical card lapse can lead to a lot of issues, even if you’re unaware of it lapsing. We’ll discuss the issues that can arise. And a couple who share life on and off the road are sharing their story, as well as some tips and tricks to keep things running smoothly.

0:00 – Newscast

10:11 – The importance of keeping up-to-date on your medical card

24:49 – Team-driving couple offer some tips and tricks

39:32 – States tackle the truck parking issue

Diesel prices continue to seesaw back-and-forth

Also in today’s news: Spot market conditions continue to improve. And FMCSA grants two more flashing brake light exemptions.

Letting your medical card lapse can lead to a lot of issues down the road, even if you’re unaware of it lapsing. We’ll speak with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella – the attorneys with Road Law – about what happens when your medical certificate doesn’t get to the DMV and the issues that can arise if you get stopped.

A couple who share life both on and off the road are telling their story. Steve and Gina Jones are team drivers, and they’ve got some tips and tricks to keep things running smoothly.

Ohio has a new two-year transportation plan, but it covers far more than paving roads. Included are provisions to fund truck parking, as well as a ban on the use of ticket cameras in the state. Meanwhile, four other states are addressing aspects of the truck parking issue, although not all of them are positive for truckers.

