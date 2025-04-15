Contact Us

Podcast: States tackle the truck parking issue

April 15, 2025

|

Ohio’s new two-year transportation plan includes provisions to fund truck parking, while four other states tackle the issue as well. Also, letting your medical card lapse can lead to a lot of issues, even if you’re unaware of it lapsing. We’ll discuss the issues that can arise. And a couple who share life on and off the road are sharing their story, as well as some tips and tricks to keep things running smoothly.

0:00 – Newscast

10:11 – The importance of keeping up-to-date on your medical card

24:49 – Team-driving couple offer some tips and tricks

39:32 – States tackle the truck parking issue

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Diesel prices continue to seesaw back-and-forth

Also in today’s news: Spot market conditions continue to improve. And FMCSA grants two more flashing brake light exemptions.

Back to top

The importance of keeping up-to-date on your medical card

Letting your medical card lapse can lead to a lot of issues down the road, even if you’re unaware of it lapsing. We’ll speak with Jeff McConnell and James Mennella – the attorneys with Road Law – about what happens when your medical certificate doesn’t get to the DMV and the issues that can arise if you get stopped.

Back to top

Team-driving couple offers some tips and tricks

A couple who share life both on and off the road are telling their story. Steve and Gina Jones are team drivers, and they’ve got some tips and tricks to keep things running smoothly.

Back to top

States tackle the truck parking issue

Ohio has a new two-year transportation plan, but it covers far more than paving roads. Included are provisions to fund truck parking, as well as a ban on the use of ticket cameras in the state. Meanwhile, four other states are addressing aspects of the truck parking issue, although not all of them are positive for truckers.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

speed limiters

Podcast: OOIDA – call on speed limiter bill now

A bill called the DRIVE Act, which would address one of the hottest topics in the trucking industry – speed limiters – is back in Congress.

April 14

speed limiters

Podcast: Bill the final nail in the coffin for speed limiters

A bill to stop any speed limiter mandate from FMCSA is back in Congress; meanwhile, 15,000 truckers will need to get a new DOT physical.

April 11

regulations

Podcast: DOT – what regulations do you want to cut?

The Department of Transportation is asking what regulations you’d like to see gone – and truckers are obliging the agency with suggestions.

April 10

tariffs

Podcast: Tariffs having an impact on trucking

The effect of recent tariffs is already showing up in trucking, in both Class 8 production and orders as well as in the spot market.

April 09

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: States tackle the truck parking issue

Podcast: OOIDA – call on speed limiter bill now

Podcast: Bill the final nail in the coffin for speed limiters

Podcast: DOT – what regulations do you want to cut?

Podcast: Tariffs having an impact on trucking