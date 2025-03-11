Podcast: States battle big verdicts with tort reform

As nuclear verdicts continue to raise concerns, several states are taking action by addressing the reasons for high-dollar judgments. Also, some drivers who work for a company as an employee are receiving a 1099 at the end of the year instead of a W2 – which is a problem. And if you’re looking for ways to save money while your truck is parked, OOIDA’s truck insurance experts have some helpful suggestions.
10:01 – When you get a 1099 but you shouldn’t
24:27 – Saving some money while your truck is parked
39:25 – States battle big verdicts with tort reform
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you think you have been misclassified as an independent contractor when you should be an employee, fill out IRS form SS-8.
- Find out more about OOIDA’s Truck Insurance program here.
- For more news in specific states, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State webpage.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA Express Statesboro in Register, Ga., March 12-13. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices dip for a second-straight week. Parts and labor costs reversed course in the Fourth Quarter. And trucking industry stakeholders north of the border prepare their response to U.S. tariffs.
When you get a 1099, but you shouldn’t
Over the past few years, we’ve been hearing about a trend. Drivers work for a company, using that company’s truck and its loads and routes, as well as pickup and delivery provided by the carrier. And yet at the end of the year, they don’t receive a W2 like an employee; they receive a 1099. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain what’s going on.
Saving some money while your truck is parked
If you’ve ever thought about pausing your truck insurance, think again. However, if you’re looking for ways to save money while your truck is parked, Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department have some helpful suggestions.
States battle big verdicts with tort reform
As the issue of nuclear verdicts continues to raise concerns in trucking, several states are taking action by looking at tort reform. Meanwhile, Michigan’s governor is pushing a multi-billion-dollar plan to fix the state’s roads. Land Line’s state legislative expert, Keith Goble, brings us up to date on both.