Podcast: States battle big verdicts with tort reform

As nuclear verdicts continue to raise concerns, several states are taking action by addressing the reasons for high-dollar judgments. Also, some drivers who work for a company as an employee are receiving a 1099 at the end of the year instead of a W2 – which is a problem. And if you’re looking for ways to save money while your truck is parked, OOIDA’s truck insurance experts have some helpful suggestions.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – When you get a 1099 but you shouldn’t

24:27 – Saving some money while your truck is parked

39:25 – States battle big verdicts with tort reform

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices dip for a second-straight week. Parts and labor costs reversed course in the Fourth Quarter. And trucking industry stakeholders north of the border prepare their response to U.S. tariffs.

Back to top

When you get a 1099, but you shouldn’t

Over the past few years, we’ve been hearing about a trend. Drivers work for a company, using that company’s truck and its loads and routes, as well as pickup and delivery provided by the carrier. And yet at the end of the year, they don’t receive a W2 like an employee; they receive a 1099. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department explain what’s going on.

Back to top

Saving some money while your truck is parked

If you’ve ever thought about pausing your truck insurance, think again. However, if you’re looking for ways to save money while your truck is parked, Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department have some helpful suggestions.

Back to top

States battle big verdicts with tort reform

As the issue of nuclear verdicts continues to raise concerns in trucking, several states are taking action by looking at tort reform. Meanwhile, Michigan’s governor is pushing a multi-billion-dollar plan to fix the state’s roads. Land Line’s state legislative expert, Keith Goble, brings us up to date on both.

Back to top