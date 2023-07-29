Podcast: Spot market – the only way to go is up

It’s good news, bad news when it comes to the spot market. The bad news: it appears we’ve finally hit bottom when it comes to rates and load posts. But the good news is that there’s only one way to go, and that’s up. Also, it’s been a busy week in the news, with information breaking about automatic emergency braking, a new DOT number scam, Julie Su’s nomination to be labor secretary and more. And a tentative deal for one company, and talk of filing for bankruptcy for another. We’ll speak with DAT’s Chief of Analytics about the current status of UPS and Yellow, and how it’s all impacting the freight market.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Spot market: The only way to go is up

24:19 – News roundup: AEBs, new scam and more

39:03 – How are UPS and Yellow affecting the freight market?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A congressional witness outlines how autonomous trucks might end up affecting the industry. Cash-strapped Yellow is reportedly close to selling off one of its businesses. And the trucker attacked by a police dog tells his side of the story.

Back to top

Spot market: The only way to go is up

It’s good news, bad news when it comes to the spot market. The bad news: it appears we’ve finally hit bottom when it comes to rates and load posts. But the good news is that there’s only one way to go, and that’s up – and conditions may be showing some signs of life. The OOIDA Foundation market update report for June is out, and it provides some perspective about where we are and where we may be headed. The Foundation’s Andrew King fills us in.

Back to top

News roundup: AEBs, new scam and more

It’s been a busy week in the news, with information breaking about automatic emergency braking, a new DOT number scam, Julie Su’s nomination to be labor secretary and more. We’ll review the week in trucking news with Mark Schremmer and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine.

Back to top

How are UPS and Yellow affecting the freight market?

A tentative deal for one company, and talk of filing for bankruptcy for another. We’ll speak with DAT’s Chief of Analytics about the current status of UPS and Yellow, and how it’s all impacting the freight market.

Back to top