Podcast: Spending bills may stall speed limiters, AEBs

Congress is gearing up once again now that the House has a speaker. This means annual spending bills are on the move, which itself means some issues vital to truckers – such as speed limiters and automatic emergency brakes – are getting their day. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office fills us in. Also, low compensation, the ongoing lack of truck parking and rising fuel prices were the top three concerns truck drivers noted in the American Transportation Research Institute’s 19th annual Top Industry Issues report. And a museum in Dallas houses 120 years of motorized masterpieces that combine motorcycles and art.

Pay and parking are top issues in industry survey

Low compensation, the ongoing lack of truck parking and rising fuel prices. Those were the top three concerns truck drivers noted in their feedback for the American Transportation Research Institute’s 19th annual Top Industry Issues report. We speak with ATRI President and COO Rebecca Brewster about what the study turned up – and what remedies were suggested to help alleviate these headaches.

Motorcycle museum preserves 120 years of highway history

A museum in Dallas houses 120 years of motorized masterpieces that combine motorcycles and art. We recently spoke with the co-founder and director of the Haas Moto Museum about the bikes and the connection between those who love being out on the road.

Spending bills may stall speed limiters, AEBs

Congress is gearing up once again now that the House has a speaker. This means annual spending bills are on the move, which itself means some issues vital to truckers are getting their day. Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office fills us in.

