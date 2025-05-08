Podcast: Spencer – English proficiency a must

OOIDA President Todd Spencer says English proficiency is a matter of life and death. We hear from him about OOIDA’s fight to get this regulation enforced. Also, for three days every spring, commercial vehicle inspectors across the U.S. and Canada take part in International Roadcheck. And that starts this coming Tuesday, May 13. Then, from insurance costs and entry-level driver training to in-cab monitoring and cabotage, ATRI reveals its research priorities for 2025. And Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, talks about how that led her to a career in the trucking industry.

0:00 – Spencer: English proficiency a must

10:05 – Roadcheck’s coming soon – here’s what it’s all about

24:32 – ATRI prepares to delve into insurance, training and more

39:32 – Woman’s bus job led to trucking career

For many years, the federal regulations have required truck drivers to have a basic proficiency in the English language. But that rule has not been enforced for years – even though, according to OOIDA President Todd Spencer, English proficiency is a matter of life and death. We hear from him about how OOIDA is fighting to get this commonsense rule enforced.

Roadcheck’s coming soon – here’s what it’s all about

For three days every spring, commercial vehicle inspectors across the country and Canada take part in the annual International Roadcheck. And that starts this coming Tuesday, May 13. The annual inspection blitz put on by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is something many have been through. But for those who haven’t experienced one, we wanted to offer a little overview of what to expect. Jeremy Disbrow, a roadside inspection specialist with CVSA, joins us to explain.

ATRI prepares to delve into insurance, training and more

From rising insurance costs to entry-level driver training and from in-cab monitoring to cabotage violations – Rebecca Brewster of the American Transportation Research Institute fills us in on her organization’s top research priorities for 2025.

Woman’s bus job led to trucking career

A love of driving is how many truck drivers get their start, and that certainly holds true for one of today’s guests. We speak with Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, which then led to a career in trucking.

