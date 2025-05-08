Podcast: Spencer – English proficiency a must

OOIDA President Todd Spencer says English proficiency is a matter of life and death. We hear from him about OOIDA’s fight to get this regulation enforced. Also, for three days every spring, commercial vehicle inspectors across the U.S. and Canada take part in International Roadcheck. And that starts this coming Tuesday, May 13. Then, from insurance costs and entry-level driver training to in-cab monitoring and cabotage, ATRI reveals its research priorities for 2025. And Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, talks about how that led her to a career in the trucking industry.
0:00 – Spencer: English proficiency a must
10:05 – Roadcheck’s coming soon – here’s what it’s all about
24:32 – ATRI prepares to delve into insurance, training and more
39:32 – Woman’s bus job led to trucking career
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To learn what’s involved in Level 1 inspections or other types of inspections conducted by North American enforcement personnel, go to the CVSA website.
- Nevada truckers are urged to contact their state Assembly members to voice opposition to SB180, which would raise insurance requirements for intrastate truckers. You can find contact information for your state Assembly member here.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in Girard, Ohio, May 9-10. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. That includes Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart Radio. Don’t forget to click on “Follow.”
Spencer: English proficiency a must
For many years, the federal regulations have required truck drivers to have a basic proficiency in the English language. But that rule has not been enforced for years – even though, according to OOIDA President Todd Spencer, English proficiency is a matter of life and death. We hear from him about how OOIDA is fighting to get this commonsense rule enforced.
Roadcheck’s coming soon – here’s what it’s all about
For three days every spring, commercial vehicle inspectors across the country and Canada take part in the annual International Roadcheck. And that starts this coming Tuesday, May 13. The annual inspection blitz put on by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance is something many have been through. But for those who haven’t experienced one, we wanted to offer a little overview of what to expect. Jeremy Disbrow, a roadside inspection specialist with CVSA, joins us to explain.
ATRI prepares to delve into insurance, training and more
From rising insurance costs to entry-level driver training and from in-cab monitoring to cabotage violations – Rebecca Brewster of the American Transportation Research Institute fills us in on her organization’s top research priorities for 2025.
Woman’s bus job led to trucking career
A love of driving is how many truck drivers get their start, and that certainly holds true for one of today’s guests. We speak with Mary Wilson, who got her start behind the wheel of a bus, which then led to a career in trucking.