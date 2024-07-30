Podcast: Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill

Speed limiters are just one of the issues in the House version of the annual spending bill, but the Senate version is very different. Also, Greg Frary of Truck Tractor Trailer walks us through the biggest investment you’ll make as an owner-operator – buying a truck. And what happens if your state revokes your CDL? How does it happen? And what do you do? David Grimes of CDL Legal joins Land Line Now to answer those questions and more.
10:22 – The ins and outs of buying a truck
25:15 – Your options if your state revokes your CDL
40:23 – Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Wednesday, July 31, FMCSA will hold its final public listening session on the safety fitness determination process for motor carriers. To attend, register here.
- You have through Thursday, Aug. 1, to submit comments on FMCSA’s effort to stop predatory towing practices.
- Get all the details on OOIDA’s Truck To Success seminar on the OOIDA website.
- Learn more about the services offered by CDL Legal online or by calling 913-738-4836.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the TA in Battle Creek, Mich., through July 31. That’s located at Exit 104 off Interstate 94. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Coalition including OOIDA urges House leadership to vote on truck parking bill. Diesel prices are down for a third straight week. And FMCSA details efforts to curb human trafficking along I-81.
The ins and outs of buying a truck
The OOIDA Foundation is hosting its Truck To Success seminar for three days starting Oct. 22. In the lead-up to the event, Land Line Now has been giving you quick previews of what you’ll learn if you attend. And today, we cover a big one – buying a truck. Greg Frary of Truck Tractor Trailer walks us through the biggest investment you’ll make as an owner-operator.
Your options if your state revokes your CDL
What happens if your state revokes your CDL? And why would it do that? If it happens, it’s an immediate crisis for anyone who drives a truck for a living; you can’t make money and support your family unless the truck is rolling. So those questions are ones that need some answers, and David Grimes of CDL Legal will join Land Line Now to provide them.
Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill
Congress is slowly making progress on annual spending bills – and those bills touch on some important issues in trucking. The House bill covers topics such as speed limiters, automatic emergency braking and more. But the Senate version is very different. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers an update.