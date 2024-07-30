Podcast: Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill

Speed limiters are just one of the issues in the House version of the annual spending bill, but the Senate version is very different. Also, Greg Frary of Truck Tractor Trailer walks us through the biggest investment you’ll make as an owner-operator – buying a truck. And what happens if your state revokes your CDL? How does it happen? And what do you do? David Grimes of CDL Legal joins Land Line Now to answer those questions and more.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – The ins and outs of buying a truck

25:15 – Your options if your state revokes your CDL

40:23 – Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Coalition including OOIDA urges House leadership to vote on truck parking bill. Diesel prices are down for a third straight week. And FMCSA details efforts to curb human trafficking along I-81.

Back to top

The ins and outs of buying a truck

The OOIDA Foundation is hosting its Truck To Success seminar for three days starting Oct. 22. In the lead-up to the event, Land Line Now has been giving you quick previews of what you’ll learn if you attend. And today, we cover a big one – buying a truck. Greg Frary of Truck Tractor Trailer walks us through the biggest investment you’ll make as an owner-operator.

Back to top

Your options if your state revokes your CDL

What happens if your state revokes your CDL? And why would it do that? If it happens, it’s an immediate crisis for anyone who drives a truck for a living; you can’t make money and support your family unless the truck is rolling. So those questions are ones that need some answers, and David Grimes of CDL Legal will join Land Line Now to provide them.

Back to top

Speed limiters, other hot issues don’t make Senate spending bill

Congress is slowly making progress on annual spending bills – and those bills touch on some important issues in trucking. The House bill covers topics such as speed limiters, automatic emergency braking and more. But the Senate version is very different. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers an update.

Back to top