Podcast: Speed limiters, broker issues on the agenda at OOIDA Board meeting

0:00 – Newscast.

09:51 – Speed limiters, broker issues on the agenda at OOIDA Board meeting

24:34 – Project fills a need for veterans

39:18 – Securing your smartphone

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Teamsters call on Congress to investigate Yellow’s bankruptcy. An ELD software provider gets hit with a ransomware attack. And the Guilty By Association Truck Show in Joplin, Missouri returns.

Speed limiters, broker issues on the agenda at OOIDA Board meeting

Speed limiters and broker issues are both top issues in the industry right now. And the OOIDA Board of Directors is meeting to strategize how to tackle those and more. We’ll discuss that, plus what a government watchdog said about a complaint system for truckers, with OOIDA Director o000f Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Project fills a need for veterans

The Veterans Community Project attempts to fill a gap in care for our nation’s most vulnerable veterans. Casey Brizuela, the community engagement coordinator for the Veterans Community Project, talks about what the project does and what its goals are.

Securing your smartphone

How secure is your smartphone? Not very, especially if you’re doing any one of several things. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s IT Department stop by to talk VPNs, security apps and keeping your phone and information safe.

