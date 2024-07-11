Podcast: Speed limiter, AEB rules delayed; broker transparency on track

Where is FMCSA headed on speed limiters, AEBs and broker transparency as a federal document indicates when those rules might be out? Also, two drivers discuss their role in supporting the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund – and what the group does for truckers. Then, some large carriers who have commercial learner’s permit holders in a truck with a trainer don’t want that trainer in the jump seat – and OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has a few thoughts.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Speed limiter, AEB rules delayed; broker transparency on track

25:15 – Drivers do their part to help St. Christopher fund

40:23 – Should driver trainers be in the jump seat and not the bunk?

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Visit org for more information on the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa, for the Walcott Truckers Jamboree Thursday through Saturday, July 11-13. That’s located at Exit 284 off Interstate 80. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A House committee advances an appropriations bill that would bar FMCSA from imposing a speed limiter mandate. We could know more about USDOT plans for hair testing this fall. And a trucker is being praised in Louisiana for saving the life of a 1-year-old child.

Back to top

Speed limiter, AEB rules delayed; broker transparency on track

Several times every year, the White House puts out a document called the Unified Regulatory Agenda. And that doesn’t sound too exciting – until you realize that this document tells you when various federal agencies plan to act on topics such as speed limiters, automatic emergency brakes and broker transparency.

Back to top

Drivers do their part to help St. Christopher fund

The St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund has helped thousands of truckers and their families. The nationwide charity offers aid when illness or injury strikes. We speak with a couple members of the Driver Council, who represent the fund, and talk about why this is such a vital organization.

Back to top

Should driver trainers be in the jump seat, and not the bunk?

Some large carriers who have commercial learner’s permit holders in a truck with a trainer don’t want that trainer in the jump seat – and FMCSA has said, go ahead. Marty Ellis has a few thoughts on the topic.

Back to top