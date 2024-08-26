Contact Us

Podcast: Special Olympics benefit marks special anniversary

August 26, 2024

|

Truckers gather each year to support the athletes in Special Olympics. And this year, one of those efforts is celebrating a landmark. Also, aspiring owner-operators have a lot of decisions to make with regard to insurance. We’ll share what Truck To Success attendees will learn about the insurance and claims process.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Seminar tackles truck insurance decisions

25:10 – Special Olympics benefit marks special anniversary

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Participation in FMCSA’s under-21 pilot program goes up, but not by much. Canada’s rail work stoppage comes to an end, but the legal battle may just be starting. And if you have concerns about the trucking industry (and we know you do), ATRI wants to hear from you.

Back to top

Seminar tackles truck insurance decisions

Our continuing preview of OOIDA’s upcoming Truck To Success seminar continues with a breakdown of the insurance and claims portion of the three-day event. Aspiring owner-operators have a lot of decisions to make with regard to insurance. Margo Fries, Josie Feltrop and Megan Tinajero of OOIDA share with us what they share with Truck to Success attendees about the insurance and claims process.

Back to top

Special Olympics benefit marks special anniversary

Also on today’s program: Across the U.S. and Canada, truckers gather to do something close to their hearts – support the athletes in Special Olympics. And this year, one of those efforts is celebrating a special anniversary. The Special Olympics Ontario Truck Ride – formerly the World’s Largest Truck Convoy Ontario – is 20 years old this year. Organizer Tammy Blackwell and OOIDA member Ken Daehn join the program.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

marijuana

Podcast: Agency warns of dangers of using marijuana and driving

A wreck involving a truck and a teen driver spurred the NTSB to issue a safety alert about the dangers of marijuana use while driving.

August 23

electric truck

Podcast: Feds to examine electric truck fires in wake of Tesla rig blaze

An electric truck was on fire for 16 hours earlier this week. Now, the DOT will gather experts to decide what to do in such a situation.

August 22

electric trucks charging

Podcast: Charging trucks on the go? It could happen

You can charge your cell phone simply by setting it on a charging pad with no connections. What if you could do the same for your truck?

August 21

utah electric vehicles

Podcast: New Pennsylvania law makes electric cars pony up for roads

Many truckers would agree that electric vehicles should pay their fair share for roads. Now, a Pennsylvania law aims to do just that.

August 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Special Olympics benefit marks special anniversary

Podcast: Agency warns of dangers of using marijuana and driving

Podcast: Feds to examine electric truck fires in wake of Tesla rig blaze

Podcast: Charging trucks on the go? It could happen

Podcast: New Pennsylvania law makes electric cars pony up for roads