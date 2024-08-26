Podcast: Special Olympics benefit marks special anniversary

Truckers gather each year to support the athletes in Special Olympics. And this year, one of those efforts is celebrating a landmark. Also, aspiring owner-operators have a lot of decisions to make with regard to insurance. We’ll share what Truck To Success attendees will learn about the insurance and claims process.

Click here to get all the details on OOIDA’s Truck To Success seminar.

Find out more about the Special Olympics Ontario Truck Ride on its official website.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Jubitz Truck Stop in Portland, Ore., Aug. 28-31. That’s located at Exit 307 off Interstate 5. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Participation in FMCSA’s under-21 pilot program goes up, but not by much. Canada’s rail work stoppage comes to an end, but the legal battle may just be starting. And if you have concerns about the trucking industry (and we know you do), ATRI wants to hear from you.

Seminar tackles truck insurance decisions

Our continuing preview of OOIDA’s upcoming Truck To Success seminar continues with a breakdown of the insurance and claims portion of the three-day event. Aspiring owner-operators have a lot of decisions to make with regard to insurance. Margo Fries, Josie Feltrop and Megan Tinajero of OOIDA share with us what they share with Truck to Success attendees about the insurance and claims process.

Special Olympics benefit marks special anniversary

Also on today’s program: Across the U.S. and Canada, truckers gather to do something close to their hearts – support the athletes in Special Olympics. And this year, one of those efforts is celebrating a special anniversary. The Special Olympics Ontario Truck Ride – formerly the World’s Largest Truck Convoy Ontario – is 20 years old this year. Organizer Tammy Blackwell and OOIDA member Ken Daehn join the program.

