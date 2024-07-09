Podcast: ‘Smart Lanes’ a unique solution to traffic congestion

Ohio is trying a unique idea called “Smart Lanes” to deal with traffic congestion – and it appears to be a cost-effective way to cope. Also, when it comes to hiring on a driver, there are a few things you should take into consideration. We’ll discuss the impact this could have on your operation. And 11 states made changes to their fuel taxes on July 1, with most of them increasing what you’ll pay at the pump.
10:22 – Ohio’s ‘Smart Lanes’ a unique way of handling congestion
25:00 – What to consider when you hire a driver
40:09 – States change fuel tax, with most raising it
Ohio’s ‘Smart Lanes’ a unique way of handling traffic congestion
Traffic congestion is a problem virtually every metro area – and many rural areas – have to deal with. Many have tried various ways to handle the problem. But Ohio is trying something that could offer a cost-effective way to cope. The state’s Department of Transportation is setting up what it calls “Smart Lanes,” which utilize existing infrastructure to handle peak traffic. Matt Bruning of the Ohio DOT joins us to explain.
What to consider when you hire a driver
When it comes to hiring on a driver, there are a few things you should take into consideration. We’ll sit down with the folks from OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department to discuss hired drivers and the impact they could have on your operation.
States change fuel tax, with most raising it
Eleven states made changes to their fuel taxes on July 1, with most of them increasing what you’ll pay at the pump; meanwhile, several other states are changing rules for idling and left lane use.