Podcast: Should autonomous vehicle reporting be voluntary?

OOIDA has some concerns about NHTSA’s proposed regulations for autonomous trucks – including that fact that reporting would be voluntary. Also, Andrew King with the OOIDA Foundation explains which trucking issues he’ll talk about during the upcoming Mid-America Trucking Show. And how long should a restart of your weekly clock take under the hours-of-service regulations? OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says some truckers object to the current requirement.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Should autonomous vehicle reporting be voluntary?

24:27 – The big issues that will come up at MATS

39:25 – Some truckers say 34 hours is too long for restart

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Click here to find more about what the Commercial Truck Parking tool in Charlotte, N.C., has to offer.

To nominate a driver for CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award, go to the CVSA website.

Contact Duson, La., police at 337-873-6736 if you have any information on a truck stolen from Wagin’ Cajun Big D’s Truck Stop March 8.

Today is the last day to submit your comments on FMCSA’s broker transparency proposal.

There’s still time to register for MATS 2025, which will take place March 27-29. Get all the show details online.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New York and the U.S. DOT are in a standoff over congestion pricing. OOIDA calls for help fending off speed differential efforts in New Mexico. And a major U.S. city launches a new tool for truckers looking for parking.

Back to top

Should autonomous vehicle reporting be voluntary?

For some time, there’s been a degree of pressure on the U.S. DOT and especially on NHTSA to increase regulation of autonomous vehicles, or as the agency calls them, automated driving systems. Now, the agency is taking a step forward in that process with a proposal – and OOIDA has made its views on this proposal known.

Back to top

The big issues that will come up at MATS

The Mid-America Trucking show is one week away. Andrew King with the OOIDA Foundation joins the program to explain what he’ll talk about at the big show and what he expects some of the hot topics of discussion will be.

Back to top

Some truckers say 34 hours is too long for restart

More than two decades back, several changes to the hours-of-service regulations went into effect – one of which was the 34-hour restart. However, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says some truckers think 34 hours may be just a bit too long.

Back to top