Podcast: Sheriff offers advice on avoiding rest area robberies

April 1, 2025

A string of robberies and assaults at an Arizona rest area have targeted truckers. The local sheriff joins the show to offer some advice. Also, some small carriers have trouble keeping customers due to federal safety scores. Alex Clark of CDL Legal says “formalizing” pre-trips helps. And Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office discusses the pro-trucker policies that make him optimistic about the near future.

0:00 – Newscast

10:01 – Sheriff offers advice on avoiding rest area robberies

24:27 – Formalizing pre-trip can prevent trouble later

39:25 – Pro-trucker policy discussions a reason for optimism

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Trucker Bathroom Access Act is reintroduced in Congress. Diesel prices increase for a second straight week. And nearly 2,000 Daimler trucks fall under a new recall.

Sheriff offers advice on avoiding rest area robberies

Truckers are no strangers to crime. Many have been victims, whether of cargo theft or other property crimes or something much more serious. Something much more serious is what happened to a trucker passing through Arizona in mid-February. He was assaulted and robbed at a rest area along Interstate 10 near San Simon, not far from the New Mexico border. And he’s not the only victim. Sheriff Mark Daniels of Cochise County, Ariz., explains what happened and offers some advice for other truckers.

Formalizing pre-trip can prevent trouble later

Some small carriers have had trouble getting or holding onto customers over federal safety scores. Part of the reason those scores cause problems involves flaws in the system. However, another reason they’re a problem relates to factors that can be controlled by small carriers. Alex Clark of CDL Legal says one possible solution is “formalizing” pre-trip inspections.

Pro-trucker policy discussions a reason for optimism

Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office says there was a lot to like about last week’s hearing within the House Highways and Transit Subcommittee when it comes to trucking issues. He joins the show to discuss the pro-trucker policies that make him optimistic about the near future. Then, we offer a quick recap of OOIDA’s efforts at the 2025 Mid-America Trucking Show.

