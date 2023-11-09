Podcast: Serving our country and the industry

The connection between trucking and the military is not only between drivers and service members but also between drivers and the OOIDA staff who support them. We recently spoke with OOIDA employees who have been in the Army and the National Guard about their time serving and what life is like afterward. Also, one of the first Truckers for Troops care package recipients now has a son serving in the armed forces. We’ll talk with Shane Zeysing about his service, the care package he received and what his son is doing in the military. And Jami Jones, Scott Thompson, Ashley Blackford and OOIDA Membership Manager Sylvia Dodson join host Mark Reddig to discuss the Truckers for Troops effort.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Serving our country and the industry

25:00 – Like father, like son

39:28 – Truckers for Troops, Day 3

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The truck parking crisis took center stage at a Senate subcommittee hearing dedicated to roadway safety on Tuesday. Senators and witnesses laid out the problem – and offered up one solution that would go a long way toward addressing it.

Serving our country and the industry

Like father, like son

Truckers for Troops, Day 3

