Podcast: Senator – GOT Truckers Act would help all truckers

Sen. Alex Padilla explains how his GOT Truckers Act would finally compensate truckers for all the hours they work. Does detention time affect truck safety? What about the ways truckers are paid? Or the lack of truck parking? Those issues and more were discussed this week at the Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit. Also, when it comes to comfort in the cab, few things matter more than your seat. We'll discuss the options. And finding that perfect gift for the trucker in your life just got a bit easier thanks to Land Line Magazine's 2023 Cool Gifts guide.
We’ve been talking quite a bit about the newly introduced bills in Congress that would guarantee overtime pay for truck drivers. Now it’s time to hear what the sponsor of the Senate version, Sen. Alex Padilla of California, has to say about it. The senator tells us why he decided to spearhead the effort, how the GOT Truckers Act would help all truckers and more.
Detention time, trucker pay, parking all linked to safety at summit
Does detention time affect truck safety? What about the ways truckers are paid? Or the lack of truck parking? Those issues and more were discussed this week at the Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit.
Comfort in the cab: It starts with the seat
When it comes to comfort in the cab, few things matter more than your seat. And manufacturers are offering a wide variety of options truckers can choose from. We’ll talk with Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia.
2023 Cool Gifts guide for truckers
Finding that perfect gift for the trucker in your life just got a bit easier thanks to Land Line Magazine’s 2023 Cool Gifts guide. From practical items that keep you comfortable on the job to ones that add a little flair to your rig, staff writer Tyson Fisher joins the show to talk about what made the cut this year. You might even see something you want for yourself.