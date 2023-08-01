Podcast: Senate bill would prevent speed limiter regulation

A bill that would prevent a regulation to require speed limiters is now in the U.S. Senate. We’ll discuss the bill, the background and what it all means with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, every year dozens of truck drivers volunteer to haul a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. We’ll hear from one about his experience. And earlier today, news broke that Yellow Freight was filing for bankruptcy. It’s a significant development for the company and for trucking overall. We’ll get some history of how we got to this point and a rundown of where we are now.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Senate bill would prevent speed limiter regulation

24:19 – Hauling the Wall that Heals

39:03 – Analysis: Yellow files for bankruptcy

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

A bill to block a speed limiter requirement is introduced in the Senate. Yellow shuts down operations. And CVSA releases the results of this year’s Roadcheck.

Back to top

Senate bill would prevent speed limiter regulation

A bill that would prevent a regulation to require speed limiters is now in the U.S. Senate. We’ll discuss the bill, the background and what it all means with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Back to top

Hauling the Wall that Heals

Every year dozens of truck drivers volunteer to haul a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. We’ll hear from OOIDA member Harry Smith about his experience hauling the wall, and why it was important to participate in this moving memorial.

Back to top

Analysis: Yellow files for bankruptcy

Earlier today, news broke that Yellow Freight was filing for bankruptcy. It’s a significant development for the company and for trucking overall. We’ll get some history of how we got to this point and a rundown of where we are now from Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine.

Back to top