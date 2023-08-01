Podcast: Senate bill would prevent speed limiter regulation

A bill that would prevent a regulation to require speed limiters is now in the U.S. Senate. We’ll discuss the bill, the background and what it all means with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, every year dozens of truck drivers volunteer to haul a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. We’ll hear from one about his experience. And earlier today, news broke that Yellow Freight was filing for bankruptcy. It’s a significant development for the company and for trucking overall. We’ll get some history of how we got to this point and a rundown of where we are now.
09:25 – Senate bill would prevent speed limiter regulation
24:19 – Hauling the Wall that Heals
39:03 – Analysis: Yellow files for bankruptcy
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA has issued a national Call to Action urging members to contact their senators and tell them to co-sponsor bill S2671 which would prevent a speed limiter mandate. You can contact your Senator here.
- Find out more about the Wall That Heals and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund online.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
A bill that would prevent a regulation to require speed limiters is now in the U.S. Senate. We’ll discuss the bill, the background and what it all means with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.
Every year dozens of truck drivers volunteer to haul a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that honors the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. We’ll hear from OOIDA member Harry Smith about his experience hauling the wall, and why it was important to participate in this moving memorial.
Earlier today, news broke that Yellow Freight was filing for bankruptcy. It’s a significant development for the company and for trucking overall. We’ll get some history of how we got to this point and a rundown of where we are now from Jami Jones and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine.