Podcast: Secretary Buttigieg: “We have changed the trajectory”

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – Secretary Buttigieg: U.S. DOT committed to truck parking

24:39 – Autonomous truck hearing in the House

39:33 – Spot market update

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg joins the show to talk truck parking. The secretary was just outside Sioux Falls, S.D., on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to celebrate a truck parking expansion project and to hear from drivers and industry leaders about their concerns. We were there and have full coverage of the event.

Automated trucks take the spotlight during a hearing in the House, and in the absence of a witness representing truck drivers, lawmakers step up to raise some valid concerns and questions.

As retailers shift from back-to-school season to the holiday season, the spot market is expected to pick up a bit. What can owner-operators expect in the weeks and months ahead?

