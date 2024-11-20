Podcast: Sean Duffy tapped by Trump to lead U.S. DOT

President-elect Trump’s choice for transportation secretary is former congressman and recent Fox Business co-host Sean Duffy. We break down the pick and then explore the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s new proposed rule on broker transparency. After that, we look at how the Colorado State Patrol is using geofencing to help truckers, plus Texas’ efforts to expand truck parking. And finally, New Jersey is experiencing pushback over upcoming electric vehicle mandates, while a proposed mandate in California gets the veto treatment.

0:00 – Duffy tapped to lead U.S. DOT; broker transparency rule

10:31 – Helping truckers through geofencing

24:52 – Texas DOT expands truck parking

39:51 – Pushback over New Jersey EV mandate; California veto

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Duffy tapped to lead U.S. DOT; broker transparency rule

President-elect Trump’s choice for transportation secretary is former congressman and recent Fox Business co-host Sean Duffy. Land Line Now breaks down the pick. Plus, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is releasing a long-awaited proposed rule on broker transparency. We look at what it does – and doesn’t – include.

Back to top

Helping truckers through geofencing

It used to be that truckers could warn their fellow drivers about hazards ahead through the CB radio. And while those days are mostly gone, some state officials are trying to step into that role and warn truckers of what they’re facing down the road. It involves a technology called geofencing. Capt. John Hahn of the Colorado State Patrol explains how it works.

Back to top

Texas DOT expands truck parking

Texas is expanding truck parking at safety rest areas. The latest example of that sits along Interstate 35 between Waco and Austin. Jake Smith of the Texas Department of Transportation explains.

Back to top

Pushback over New Jersey EV mandate; California veto

What starts in California often travels to other states. New Jersey’s electric vehicle mandates are an example, but they’re facing renewed pushback. And back in California, the governor has vetoed a separate proposed mandate. Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has been tracking the latest and stops by Land Line Now with all the details.

Back to top