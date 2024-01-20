Contact Us

Podcast: Robin Hutcheson resigning from FMCSA

January 19, 2024

FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson is resigning. What does that mean for current and future rulemakings, most notably the speed limiter proposal? Also, we’ll have a roundtable discussion to analyze the latest attempt at increasing a motor carrier’s minimum liability insurance, to break down a new broker rule and more. The Truck Leasing Task Force held its third meeting this week, and talks centered on a very important question: Is the lease-purchase model even worth saving? Then, Marty Ellis has had a lot of experience driving in the extreme cold and has some advice to offer.

0:00 – Robin Hutcheson resigning from FMCSA

10:07 – What’s behind the attempt to raise insurance requirements?

24:49 – Is the lease-purchase system worth saving?

39:14 – Winter weather driving tips

Robin Hutcheson resigning from FMCSA

FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson is resigning. What does that mean for current and future rulemakings, most notably the speed limiter proposal? We answer that question, look into the recent turnover at the agency and break down the big news with the help of Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine.

What’s behind the attempt to raise insurance requirements?

Like the zombie in a horror movie that just won’t go down, a controversial idea has found new life in Congress. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer return for a roundtable discussion to analyze the latest attempt at increasing a motor carrier’s minimum liability insurance, to break down a new broker rule and more.

Is the lease-purchase system worth saving?

The Truck Leasing Task Force held its third meeting this week, and talks centered on a very important question: is the lease-purchase model even worth saving? Some members aren’t so sure. From concerns about the maintenance requirement to predatory practices and more, we have full coverage of the task force meeting.

Winter weather driving tips

Right now, we’re seeing extraordinary winter weather in many parts of the country – the kind of weather we rarely see, reaching down even to the southernmost states. Marty Ellis has had a lot of experience driving in the extreme cold and has some advice to offer. We’ll talk with the man who drives OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker.

