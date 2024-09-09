Podcast: Ripple effects of pandemic on trucking industry

The ripple effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in the trucking industry. Two new reports are a reminder of that. One shows a decline in the number of traffic fatalities, while another shows a drop in the number of trucking jobs. Plus, Pilot Flying J is spending the month of September giving thanks to professional drivers. An OOIDA member celebrates 3 million safe driving miles. And a ballot measure in the state of Washington will decide whether stricter emissions regulations remain in place.

0:00 – Ripple effects of pandemic on trucking industry

10:07 – Pilot Flying J giving thanks to truckers; 3 million safe mile driver

25:00 – Initiative 2117 in Washington state

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Ripple effects of pandemic on trucking industry

The ripple effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in the trucking industry. Two new reports are a reminder of that. One shows a decline in the number of traffic fatalities, while another shows a drop in the number of trucking jobs.

Back to top

Pilot Flying J giving thanks to truckers; 3 million safe mile driver

Pilot Flying J is giving thanks to professional drivers like you throughout the month of September. We’re talking $30,000 in prizes. Jordan Spradling, Pilot’s vice president of transportation and logistics, explains what they’ve got planned for the rest of this month, which includes the launch of this year’s Road Warrior contest. Then we’ll check in with Duane Vorst, an OOIDA member who just hit 3 million safe driving miles, for a talk about his career.

Back to top

Initiative 2117 in Washington state

A ballot measure in the state of Washington will decide whether stricter emissions regulations remain in place. Mike Kucharski, co-owner and vice president of JKC Trucking of Illinois, breaks down what’s at stake.

Back to top