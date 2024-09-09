Podcast: Ripple effects of pandemic on trucking industry

The ripple effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in the trucking industry. Two new reports are a reminder of that. One shows a decline in the number of traffic fatalities, while another shows a drop in the number of trucking jobs. Plus, Pilot Flying J is spending the month of September giving thanks to professional drivers. An OOIDA member celebrates 3 million safe driving miles. And a ballot measure in the state of Washington will decide whether stricter emissions regulations remain in place.
0:00 – Ripple effects of pandemic on trucking industry
10:07 – Pilot Flying J giving thanks to truckers; 3 million safe mile driver
25:00 – Initiative 2117 in Washington state
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To learn more about the Climate Commitment Act and Initiative 2117 in Washington state, read the coverage by Land Line Magazine.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in New Paris, Ohio, Sept. 12-14. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Ripple effects of pandemic on trucking industry
The ripple effects of the pandemic continue to be felt in the trucking industry. Two new reports are a reminder of that. One shows a decline in the number of traffic fatalities, while another shows a drop in the number of trucking jobs.
Pilot Flying J giving thanks to truckers; 3 million safe mile driver
Pilot Flying J is giving thanks to professional drivers like you throughout the month of September. We’re talking $30,000 in prizes. Jordan Spradling, Pilot’s vice president of transportation and logistics, explains what they’ve got planned for the rest of this month, which includes the launch of this year’s Road Warrior contest. Then we’ll check in with Duane Vorst, an OOIDA member who just hit 3 million safe driving miles, for a talk about his career.
Initiative 2117 in Washington state
A ballot measure in the state of Washington will decide whether stricter emissions regulations remain in place. Mike Kucharski, co-owner and vice president of JKC Trucking of Illinois, breaks down what’s at stake.