Podcast: Research doesn’t support move to autonomous vehicles

Research into self-driving vehicles shows they should be put in park. A professor discusses the topic and the uncertainty that surrounds it. Also, Aurora plans to deploy fully autonomous trucks in Texas soon, despite efforts to slow the process. We'll answer some of the questions involved. And with some still pushing for electric trucks, it raises some questions – including ones about the effects of these vehicles on the tire selection process and performance expectations.

0:00 – Debate over autonomous trucks sharpens as Aurora readies to take to the road

10:01 – Research doesn’t support move to autonomous vehicles

39:25 – How will electric trucks affect tires?

Debate over autonomous trucks sharpens as Aurora readies to take to the road

Autonomous technology company Aurora plans to begin deploying driverless trucks in Texas next month. That’s despite some roadblocks from FMCSA and a pending lawsuit against the agency. It’s a case that raises a number of questions about the path forward for autonomous trucks. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to answer some of these.

Research doesn’t support move to autonomous vehicles

Recent research into self-driving vehicles is showing that they should be put in park. Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher talks with Missy Cummings, a university professor who’s looked into the topic and the uncertainty that surrounds it.

How will electric trucks affect tires?

While electric trucks aren’t mainstream yet, there’s a scenario in which they could be sooner rather than later – which raises a lot of questions. One of these is how such a new drive system may affect the tire selection process and performance expectations. Andy McCulloch of Michelin walks us through the questions and provides some answers.

