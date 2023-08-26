Podcast: Report – the spot market is bleak

The spot market is bleak right now – and sure, the experts say we’ve likely hit the bottom, but how long will we scrape along? Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins the program to break down its latest market report. Also, in the 1980s, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania instituted an axle tax on large trucks. The tax ended up in court, where it was found unconstitutional. But the path there is an interesting story in trucking history. And have you seen a USB sitting around in a public place lately and thought about picking it up? Ever connect to public Wi-Fi at a truck stop or restaurant or basically anywhere? You could be setting yourself up for a cybersecurity nightmare.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:06 – Report: The spot market is bleak

24:50 – The legacy of the Pennsylvania axle tax

39:18 – Protecting yourself from cybercrime

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The speed limiter debate rages on. The U.S. DOT reaffirms its commitment to combatting broker fraud, but groups like OOIDA want action, not words. And three companies wanted an exemption from one specific driver training rule, but not anymore.

Back to top

Report: The spot market is bleak

There’s no sugar-coating it. The spot market is bleak right now – and sure, the experts say we’ve likely hit the bottom, but how long will we scrape along? Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins the program to break down its latest market report. The July numbers do paint a bleak picture, but Andrew finds a few positive things to latch onto.

Back to top

The legacy of the Pennsylvania axle tax

In the 1980s, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania instituted an axle tax on large trucks. The tax ended up in court, where it was found unconstitutional. But the path there is an interesting story in trucking history. As part of our continuing coverage of OOIDA’s 50th anniversary, we’ll cover the case and its impact with OOIDA historian Sandi Soendker.

Back to top

Protecting yourself from cybercrime

Seen a USB sitting around in a public place lately and thought about picking it up? Ever connect to public Wi-Fi at a truck stop or restaurant or basically anywhere? You could be setting yourself up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s I.T. Department stop by with some useful tips for keeping the cyber criminals at bay.

Back to top