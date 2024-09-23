Podcast: Report outlines how bad distracted driving is

The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety took an in-depth look at distracted driving and what’s causing it in a new report. Also, Land Line Now offers an overview of OOIDA’s Truck To Success seminar scheduled for October, including what truckers will learn there. And two communities in Florida have changed their rules after many years, now banning truckers from parking their rigs at their homes.
10:07 – Report outlines how bad distracted driving is
25:00 – What you’ll learn at Truck To Success
40:06 – Florida town to truckers: No parking at home
Report outlines how bad distracted driving is
Distracted driving is a growing problem in America – and local, state and federal officials are looking for ways to combat the issue. In Georgia, one office partnered with the state’s Department of Public Health on a document called “Georgia Traffic Safety Facts – Distracted Driving.” And it says a lot about the scope of the problem. Tanya Renaud of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety explains.
What you’ll learn at Truck To Success
In October, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association will host its Truck To Success seminar, a three-day course that offers step-by-step guidance on how to become a successful owner-operator. We’ve been offering an extensive preview of the seminar over the past few weeks and now will provide an encore of our conversation with OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Andrew King and Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation about what a Truck To Success participant will learn.
Florida town to truckers: No parking at home
Over the years, we’ve reported several times on communities that have prevented truckers from parking their rigs at their homes. One recent example is in Florida, where two communities – Loxahatchee and The Acreage – changed their rules after many years. Now, some of those truckers are fighting back – and it’s been a struggle.