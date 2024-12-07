Contact Us

Podcast: Rep. Nehls discusses fight for bathroom access

December 6, 2024

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas talks about his bill to give truckers bathroom access at shippers and receivers, plus other trucking legislation. Also, Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine offer analysis of a broker transparency proposal and a bill to temper regulations that affect small businesses. And cold weather means that truckers soon will face questions of when to chain up and what is required by law in different states.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Rep. Nehls discusses fight for bathroom access

25:00 – Broker transparency, small-business aid move forward

39:51 – To chain up or not to chain up – that is the question

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Prove It Act passes the House. FMCSA denies one exemption request and posts another. And the Texas Supreme Court takes up Werner’s controversial nuclear verdict case.

Rep. Nehls discusses fight for bathroom access

Today, Land Line Now welcomes back a friend of the show and of the trucking industry: U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls. We check in with the congressman from Texas about a trucking bill he introduced and a couple more he’s co-sponsored – plus the importance of reaching out to your lawmakers to make sure they understand the issues that matter to you.

Broker transparency, small business aid move forward

An issue that’s been on truckers’ minds for decades is finally coming to a head: broker transparency. Land Line Now gets some analysis of where the issue stands – and discusses a bill the U.S. House just passed that is designed to temper regulations affecting small businesses – from Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine.

To chain up or not to chain up – that is the question

You may have noticed, depending on where in the country you are, that it’s cold outside. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says that brings up some important topics – including when you should or shouldn’t chain up and what the laws are in different states.

