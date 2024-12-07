Podcast: Rep. Nehls discusses fight for bathroom access

Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas talks about his bill to give truckers bathroom access at shippers and receivers, plus other trucking legislation. Also, Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine offer analysis of a broker transparency proposal and a bill to temper regulations that affect small businesses. And cold weather means that truckers soon will face questions of when to chain up and what is required by law in different states.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Rep. Nehls discusses fight for bathroom access

25:00 – Broker transparency, small-business aid move forward

39:51 – To chain up or not to chain up – that is the question

Those who want to comment on the broker transparency proposal can click here.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Rep. Nehls discusses fight for bathroom access

Today, Land Line Now welcomes back a friend of the show and of the trucking industry: U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls. We check in with the congressman from Texas about a trucking bill he introduced and a couple more he’s co-sponsored – plus the importance of reaching out to your lawmakers to make sure they understand the issues that matter to you.

Broker transparency, small business aid move forward

An issue that’s been on truckers’ minds for decades is finally coming to a head: broker transparency. Land Line Now gets some analysis of where the issue stands – and discusses a bill the U.S. House just passed that is designed to temper regulations affecting small businesses – from Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine.

To chain up or not to chain up – that is the question

You may have noticed, depending on where in the country you are, that it’s cold outside. And OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis says that brings up some important topics – including when you should or shouldn’t chain up and what the laws are in different states.

