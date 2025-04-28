Podcast: Regulators pave the road for autonomous trucks

The U.S. DOT plans to set a policy for oversight of autonomous vehicles – just as one company gears up to test them on Texas roadways. Also, all traffic jams are not created equal, and some stand out nationally. An ATRI study has identified the nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks.

0:00 – President Trump to revive English proficiency enforcement for truckers

10:11 – A turning point for autonomous trucks?

24:49 – The nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks

President Trump to revive English proficiency enforcement for truckers

Also in today’s top news: FMCSA denies a request to let 17-year-old high schoolers drive semis. And OOIDA issues a call to action over tort reform bills in Texas.

A turning point for autonomous trucks?

We have new insight into just how the U.S. Department of Transportation plans to move forward with oversight of autonomous vehicles – just as one company gears up to test fully driverless trucks on Texas roadways. Tyson Fisher and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine join Land Line Now to discuss the road ahead.

The nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks

It doesn’t matter who you are or where you live – at some point in your life, you’re almost certain to have been in a traffic jam. However, not all traffic jams are created equal, and some intersections are so bad that they stand out nationally. The American Transportation Research Institute conducts a study each year of the nation’s worst traffic bottlenecks. Rebecca Brewster, the president and chief operating officer of ATRI, tells us about its latest findings.

