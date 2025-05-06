Podcast: Regulations – DOT eyes which ones to cut `

Truckers hope the U.S. Department of Transportation will axe some regulations that fail to promote improved safety – and this might happen. Also, rates are at historic lows, so it’s more important than ever that truckers learn to negotiate. Then, secondary liability is important to many trucking operations. We’ll explain why it’s needed. And a new law now on the books in Arkansas is designed to put an end to predatory towing.

0:00 – Regulations: DOT eyes which ones to cut

10:05 – Want to do better? Learn to negotiate

24:32 – The importance of secondary liability

39:32 – Arkansas sets its sights on predatory towing

Regulations: DOT eyes which ones to cut

Ask and ye shall receive? That’s what truckers are hoping for, as the U.S. Department of Transportation considers taking a chainsaw to existing regulations that don’t improve safety. From English proficiency and speed limiters to hours of service and more, Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to talk about a comment period that might actually result in big changes truckers would welcome.

Want to do better? Learn to negotiate

Truckers, especially those with their own authority, can live or die by the rates they’re paid. But rates have been in the doldrums for some time. So what can you do? Negotiating for the best deal you can get is a good way to start. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department offer some advice.

The importance of secondary liability

Secondary liability is something that’s important to many trucking operations. Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department explains why it’s needed, what it covers and the questions you need to ask your agent.

Arkansas sets its sights on predatory towing

A new law in Arkansas is designed to put an end to predatory towing in that state. Meanwhile, several states across the country are making changes to their fuel taxes.

