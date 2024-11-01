Podcast: Refurbish that older truck – or move on?

The Truck Leasing Task Force estimates that at least 200,000 truck drivers have been negatively affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements – and that’s a conservative estimate. Land Line Now has full coverage of this week’s task force meeting. Then, Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia shares advice that could be helpful for any trucker who feels the tug of sentimentality when deciding to trade in one set of keys for another. We also have a preview of this month’s edition of Land Line Magazine. And finally, we mull over untraditional career paths for truckers.
0:00 – “Horror stories” of predatory lease-purchase agreements
10:25 – Refurbish that older truck – or move on?
25:09 – New issue of Land Line Magazine
40:21 – Untraditional career paths for truckers
The Truck Leasing Task Force estimates that at least 200,000 truck drivers have been negatively affected by predatory lease-purchase agreements – and that’s a conservative estimate. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine offers perspective on this week’s task force meeting, which gave truck drivers another chance to share their own horror stories.
Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia fields a lot of questions from truck drivers seeking advice on any number of matters. Recently, the owner of a 2003 Peterbilt 379 came to Martin with such a matter – and he responded with advice that could be helpful for anyone who feels the tug of sentimentality when deciding to trade in one set of keys for another.
Nuclear verdicts, cargo theft and cybersecurity are just a few of the issues covered in this month’s edition of Land Line Magazine. Land Line Now sits down with staff to take a look at these topics and more.
A recent article said some American workers are walking away from the traditional progression of a career and the idea of getting promotions to make more money and get ahead. Marty Ellis, OOIDA’s tour truck driver, wonders whether trucking even has a traditional progression.