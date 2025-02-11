Podcast: Redesigning intersections to improve safety

State officials looking to improve safety at highway intersections are trying some of the newer designs – and the results are promising. Also, why should truckers call their lawmakers about industry issues, and what role does that play in helping to create positive change?

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – Redesigning intersections to improve safety

39:23 – The importance of contacting lawmakers

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in El Paso, Texas, Feb. 11-13. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

More truckers left industry over past two years than previously thought. Two states extend emergency orders, another puts orders into effect. And cargo thieves get bolder, start hopping onto moving tractor-trailers.

Back to top

Redesigning intersections to improve safety

Intersections used to be predictable. Two roads cross, and there are stop signs or a stop light. Well, the future is here, and intersections are starting to look different. One of the styles being used in some states is called an R-CUT. And the results from one intersection in Kentucky indicate it can significantly improve safety. Kyle Poat of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet explains.

Back to top

The importance of contacting lawmakers

Changes are happening fast in Washington, D.C., these days. But which of those changes might affect your life as a truck driver? And how can you help ensure that those changes happen in a positive way? The best way to do that is to contact your lawmakers and the regulatory agencies that affect the trucking industry. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office joins Land Line Now with some advice.

Back to top