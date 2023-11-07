Podcast: Reaching out to our troops and veterans

Today is Day 1 of the 2023 OOIDA Truckers for Troops Campaign. Many OOIDA members and staff have some connection to the military. We recently sat down with OOIDA’s chief operating officer to talk about his son, who is in the Navy. And the Veterans Community Project provides housing and services to veterans in need. We recently spoke with the community engagement coordinator for VCP about how things are going, plans for the future and how it has assisted veterans in getting back on their feet.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – The parent’s point of view

25:00 – Veterans Community Project aids homeless vets

39:28 – Truckers for Troops, Day 1

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA’s fight against AB5 continues in the courts. Several thousand Kenworth trucks get the recall treatment. And the Senate passes a bill designed to help military veterans get CDLs.

The parent’s point of view

Many OOIDA members and staff have some connection to the military. We recently sat down with OOIDA’s Chief Operating Officer to talk about his son, who is in the Navy.

Veterans Community Project aids homeless vets

Serving your country, whether in the military or behind the wheel of a truck, is an important role and one OOIDA supports. The Veterans Community Project provides housing and services to veterans in need. We recently spoke with the community engagement coordinator for VCP about how things are going, plans for the future and how it has assisted veterans in getting back on their feet.

Truckers for Troops, Day 1

Jami Jones, Scott Thompson, Ashley Blackford and Norita Taylor join host Mark Reddig to discuss this year’s Truckers for Troops campaign.

