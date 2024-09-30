Podcast: Rates likely to react to hurricane, potential strike

Arrive Logistics’ David Spencer foresees a significant impact on freight rates from Hurricane Helene and the possible port strike. Also, OOIDA’s advocacy counsel, Paul Torlina, gives us a sneak-peek inside the presentation on factoring he’ll give at the upcoming Truck To Success seminar. And Jim Nebergall of Cummins offers some insight into what the engine maker is doing regarding hydrogen combustion as a fuel for trucks.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Rates likely to react to hurricane, potential strike

One big event is already having an effect on trucking. Six states are now under emergency declarations following the impact of Hurricane Helene. And while authorities respond, there are questions about how the disaster will affect freight rates. David Spencer of Arrive Logistics has some insights. He also speaks to Land Line Now about another big event looming: a possible strike at three dozen ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

Factoring – when to use it, when not to

Land Line Now continues its preview of OOIDA’s Truck To Success seminar, which is now less than a month away. Today, the Association’s advocacy counsel, Paul Torlina, runs through his presentation on factoring. While convenient, going with a factoring company is a big decision that cannot be taken lightly.

Engine maker puts resources into hydrogen combustion

For most of the history of trucking, over-the-road rigs have been fueled by diesel. But a change is in the air, and alternatives are being developed. Some are pushing electric trucks, others think natural gas power is the future and still others are pushing for the use of hydrogen fuel cells. But another alternative is gaining attention among truck and engine manufacturers: hydrogen combustion engines. Cummins is one of those companies – and Jim Nebergall, its executive director of market strategy, explains.

