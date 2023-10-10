Podcast: Race for speaker affects trucking bills

The race has begun to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. But the lack of a speaker has real consequences, including for truckers. We’ll have the details. Also, a proposed rule to require automatic emergency braking systems in trucks has stirred quite a bit of controversy. But what are truckers saying about it? And girls in Wisconsin recently got a chance to explore the world of trucking. We’ll hear from a trucking company that was one of the event partners and taught young women about the industry, safety and options for them in the trucking world.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Truckers: AEB mandate a danger to drivers, others

25:00– Teaching tomorrow’s truckers

39:28 – Race for speaker affects trucking bills

UAW workers at Mack Truck strike after all. The number of people employed in trucking rebounded last month. And TA acquires a New Mexico truck stop.

A proposed rule to require automatic emergency braking systems in trucks has stirred quite a bit of controversy. But what are truckers saying about it? Land Line Magazine Senior Editor Mark Schremmer joins us with details.

Girls in Wisconsin recently got a chance to explore the world of trucking. We’ll hear from a trucking company that was one of the event partners and taught young women about the industry, safety and options for them in the trucking world.

The race has begun to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House. And while it may all sound like beltway insider talk, the fact is, the lack of a speaker has real consequences, including for truckers. We’ll have the details.

