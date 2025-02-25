Podcast: Push for electric trucks loses some power

California’s aggressive push to electrify commercial motor vehicles in the state has hit a roadblock, and some in trucking welcome the news. Also, two Senate committees will look at how infrastructure money is being spent – and discuss some serious cargo theft and freight fraud problems.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New York ‘s governor makes congestion pricing pitch to President Trump. The freight boom at the southern border shows no sign of letting up. And The Wall That Heals puts out a call for help.

Push for electric trucks loses some power

California’s aggressive push for electric trucks and other electric vehicles in the state has hit a roadblock – and that’s welcome news for Eric Sauer, CEO of the California Trucking Association. He provides Land Line Now with an update on that, along with AB5, the Los Angeles wildfires and more.

Infrastructure, cargo theft catch Senate’s attention

Members of the U.S. Senate will spend some time this week on two issues that have significant importance to the trucking industry – how infrastructure money is being spent and cargo theft. The time spent on both issues may lead to something much bigger. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains what’s planned, what to expect and why it’s all important.

