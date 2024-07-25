Contact Us

Podcast: Pugh to Congress – it’s time to listen to truckers

July 25, 2024

|

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh told Congress this week that to fix issues like speed limiters, AEBs and more, legislators need to listen to truckers. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers some analysis of the hearing. Also, Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department discuss ways you can avoid having problems with brokers in the first place. And Delaware and California have legislation in the works to limit what can be done with autonomous vehicles.

0:00 – Pugh to Congress: It’s time to listen to truckers

10:22 – Analysis: Congress drills down on high-interest trucking regulations

25:15 – How to avoid problems with brokers in the first place

40:23 – Two more states working to limit autonomous vehicles

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on "Follow."

 

 

Pugh to Congress: It’s time to listen to truckers

If lawmakers really want to make roadways safer across America, they should start listening to truckers. That’s the message OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh took to Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 24. In numerous exchanges with members of a House subcommittee, he took aim at speed limiters, automatic emergency braking, overregulation and more, including new EPA emission standards for heavy trucks – about which Pugh said truckers are “tired of being the guinea pigs.” We’ll have a full breakdown of his testimony.

Analysis: Congress drills down on high-interest trucking regulations

Earlier this week, the House Highway Subcommittee met to discuss U.S. Department of Transportation regulations – and of course, trucking regulations are a big part of that picture. These include speed limiters, automatic emergency braking systems, broker reform and more. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes explains what you need to know and why it matters.

How to avoid problems with brokers in the first place

Recently, we discussed filing on a broker bond – something that hopefully, you never have to do. But the old expression says an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. We’ll talk about how to prevent problems in the first place, along with some other broker-related topics, with Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Two more states working to limit autonomous vehicles

New York isn’t the only state dealing with the autonomous truck issue; both Delaware and California have legislation in the works to limit what can be done with those vehicles. We’ll cover that – plus a primer on taking part in primaries – with Land Line State Legislative Editor Keith Goble.

