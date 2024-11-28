Contact Us

Podcast: Pugh offers analysis of 'driver shortage' debate

November 27, 2024

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh takes a look back at his recent debate on the so-called “driver shortage” – and offers some analysis on what was said. Also, two men with a New York truck dealer share what impact the upcoming New York emission rule could have on their business. And rates should improve as we head into the holiday season. We’ll get the latest numbers from Brent Hutto of Truckstop.

0:00 – Pugh offers some analysis of ‘driver shortage’ debate

10:21 – Dealer says emission rule will lead to problems

39:51 – Holiday bringing some gravy to the freight market

Pugh offers some analysis of ‘driver shortage’ debate

Has the “driver shortage” myth finally been put to rest? Not exactly, but Lewie Pugh, executive vice president of OOIDA, put another nail in its coffin during a recent debate at the Future of Freight Festival. He joins Land Line Now to discuss how it went and why the driver shortage narrative just doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.

Dealer says emission rule will lead to problems

Trucking industry stakeholders in New York are scrambling to determine how an upcoming emission rule might impact their businesses, with Advanced Clean Trucks set to begin instituting requirements for zero-direct-emission truck sales in a matter of weeks. Chuck Burr and Mark Stone of Burr Truck in New York talk with Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher about problems the rule could cause them and many others.

Holiday bringing some gravy to the freight market

Rates should improve as we head into the holiday season. Land Line Now gets the latest numbers from Brent Hutto of TruckStop.

