Podcast: Pugh covers speed limiters, parking and more with lawmakers

Lewie Pugh has traveled to Washington, D.C., to discuss speed limiters, truck parking and more. We’ll find out why face-to-face meetings are important. Also, FMCSA is working on a new method for determining safety fitness – and OOIDA has some ideas of what the agency should not do in creating that new standard. Then, Marty Ellis describes an encounter he had with one of the new electric trucks out on the road.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Pugh covers speed limiters, parking and more with lawmakers

24:52 – FMCSA contemplates changes to safety fitness determination

39:54 – An encounter with an electric truck

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA calls for help as it probes predatory lease-purchase agreements. Another autonomous taxi company responds to another crash with a voluntary recall. And we’ll tell you about changes to the parking situation at MATS next month.

Pugh covers speed limiters, parking and more with lawmakers

OOIDA’s advocacy expands far beyond our headquarters. Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh recently visited Washington, D.C., to meet with lawmakers. We speak with him about what topics he focused on – including speed limiters, truck parking, overtime pay and more – as well as how those face-to-face meetings make a difference.

FMCSA contemplates changes to Safety Fitness Determination

FMCSA is working on a new method for determining safety fitness – essentially, what it uses to determine whether a motor carrier is safe enough to be on the road. And OOIDA has some ideas of what the agency should not do in creating that new standard.

An encounter with a hydrogen/electric truck

The talk among truckers these days is about trucking. But when the general public talks about trucking, the topic may turn to new technology such as electric trucks. Marty Ellis recently saw one of these and shares a few thoughts.

