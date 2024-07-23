Podcast: Proposal would require drivers in autonomous trucks

Among the states to tackle the idea of requiring drivers in autonomous trucks is New York, where a bill is moving through the Legislature. Also, truckers who are running their own business need to know where things stand – and one way to do that is a Mid-Year Accounting Review. And a U.S. House subcommittee is planning to take a look at various regulations at the U.S. Department of Transportation – including those that affect trucking.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Proposal would require drivers in autonomous trucks

25:15 – Checking up on how your business is doing

40:23 – Congress to take a look at trucking regulations

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA removes four ELDs from its list of registered devices. Average diesel prices are down once again. And OOIDA provides a trucking industry view of a possible change to marijuana’s classification.

Proposal would require drivers in autonomous trucks

The issue of autonomous trucks is a national one, with various projects to test the technology in several states. But some states are putting the brakes on, even if just a little bit. That list includes California and Delaware – as well as New York, where a bill would require safety drivers in autonomous rigs. The author of the Senate version of the bill, state Sen. Pete Harckham, joins Land Line Now to explain.

Checking up on how your business is doing

How do you know how your business is doing? There are a lot of different ways you can do that, but one involves the same information you would use to file your income taxes. And that is a Mid-Year Accounting Review. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service comes on the show to tell us what that is and how to do it.

Congress to take a look at trucking regulations

The U.S. House Highway subcommittee is planning a hearing regarding U.S. Department of Transportation regulations next week. And trucking regulations are very likely to come up. We’ll get a rundown on what to expect – including testimony by OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh – from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

