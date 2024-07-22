Podcast: Progress on parking in the Lone Star State

Progress is being made on truck parking, and in some places, it is considerable. For example: Texas. Land Line Now details what’s happening. Also, Lewie Pugh and Andrew King of OOIDA discuss one part of an upcoming class for potential owner-operators – creating a business plan.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – To succeed, you have to have a plan

25:15 – Progress on parking in the Lone Star State

OOIDA warns of a new email scam that’s aimed at hijacking authority. Trucking operations were among those impacted by a global IT outage that’s well into its fourth day. And Japan has a plan for removing tens of thousands of trucks from roadways – and it involves a massive conveyer belt.

To succeed, you have to have a plan

Our ongoing preview of OOIDA’s upcoming Truck To Success seminar continues with one of the first and most important steps an aspiring owner-operator must take: creating a business plan. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation explain why having a business plan is vital, what one looks like and how to create one – as we look ahead to the course taking place Oct. 22-24.

Progress on parking in the Lone Star State

The truck parking crisis continues to plague the trucking industry. But some progress is being made, and in some places, that progress is considerable. It’s happening at the federal level but even more so at the state level – and that includes the state of Texas. Adam Hammons of the Texas Department of Transportation joins the show to talk about what that department has done, why it’s doing it and what’s next.

