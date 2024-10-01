Podcast: Port strike and hurricane likely to hit supply chain, fuel prices

The port strike joins Hurricane Helene as factors freight-moving industries are facing as they try to keep the supply chain in motion. Also, Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia shares the top five things you can do to improve your cab comfort. And Alex Clark of CDL Legal explains how your behavior at a traffic stop could affect your operation going forward – as well as your motor vehicle record. Then, the deadline for Congress to pass annual spending bills has passed, and it’s put a temporary measure in place.

Port strike and hurricane likely to hit supply chain, fuel prices

The supply chain just got hit with a double whammy. First, Hurricane Helene. And now, a strike at three dozen ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast. Land Line Now gets the latest on both fronts – and Tony Stroncheck of ProMiles discusses the possible impact on fuel prices moving forward.

Top five things to increase your cab comfort

We talk all the time about your truck – maintaining its engine, doing repairs, getting the right tires and so on. But there is one piece of equipment on that vehicle that is more important than any other – and that’s you, so your comfort is important. Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia, shares the top five things you can do to increase your comfort in the cab.

The best way to handle a traffic stop

Let’s look at a situation many of us have faced: You’re going down the road and suddenly, in the mirror, you see those familiar red and blue flashing lights rushing up behind you. When that happens, what do you do? How you proceed has a huge bearing on how the situation will work out for you, including how it will play out on your driving record. Alex Clark of CDL Legal explains.

Congress kicks the can down the road on annual spending

Sept. 30 is normally the annual deadline for the government to pass spending bills for the next fiscal year. But in the recent past, the government – in particular, Congress – has not done a great job meeting that deadline. So why is this happening, and why is it important to you?

