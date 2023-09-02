Podcast: PopSkull Rebels in studio

0:00 – Newscast: Cargo theft on Labor Day weekend
9:54 – Guilty By Association Truck Show preview
24:39 – PopSkulls Rebels in studio
- You can get more information about keeping your cargo safe on the CargoNet website.
- Click here to pre-register for the 2023 Guilty By Association Truck Show.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
Newscast: Cargo theft on Labor Day weekend
Anytime there’s a holiday weekend, cargo thieves get to work. We go over the best practices for protecting yourself and your cargo.
Guilty By Association Truck Show preview
The Guilty By Association Truck Show returns this month, bigger and better than ever. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia tells us which fan favorites are returning to GBATS this year, what’s changing and what’s new.
PopSkulls Rebels in studio
The PopSkull Rebels are out with a new song, “Big Mack Truck,” and band members K.A. Browning and J. Doyle Holopter join us in Studio A to talk about that plus the origins of their group.