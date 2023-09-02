Podcast: PopSkull Rebels in studio

0:00 – Newscast: Cargo theft on Labor Day weekend

9:54 – Guilty By Association Truck Show preview

24:39 – PopSkulls Rebels in studio

Anytime there’s a holiday weekend, cargo thieves get to work. We go over the best practices for protecting yourself and your cargo.

The Guilty By Association Truck Show returns this month, bigger and better than ever. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia tells us which fan favorites are returning to GBATS this year, what’s changing and what’s new.

The PopSkull Rebels are out with a new song, “Big Mack Truck,” and band members K.A. Browning and J. Doyle Holopter join us in Studio A to talk about that plus the origins of their group.

