Podcast: PopSkull Rebels in studio

September 1, 2023

0:00 – Newscast: Cargo theft on Labor Day weekend

9:54 – Guilty By Association Truck Show preview

24:39 – PopSkulls Rebels in studio

 

 

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website's Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Newscast: Cargo theft on Labor Day weekend

Anytime there’s a holiday weekend, cargo thieves get to work. We go over the best practices for protecting yourself and your cargo.

Guilty By Association Truck Show preview

The Guilty By Association Truck Show returns this month, bigger and better than ever. Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia tells us which fan favorites are returning to GBATS this year, what’s changing and what’s new.

PopSkulls Rebels in studio

The PopSkull Rebels are out with a new song, “Big Mack Truck,” and band members K.A. Browning and J. Doyle Holopter join us in Studio A to talk about that plus the origins of their group.

